Resource Management LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

