Resource Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,485.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.21. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

