Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.