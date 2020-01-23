Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 113,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,338. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

