Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,402. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,173,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 463,042 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Ring Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ring Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Ring Energy by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 651,100 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

