Robert W. Baird Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $86.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. Prologis has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $96.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 96.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
