Robert W. Baird Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $86.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. Prologis has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $96.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 96.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

