Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 111,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

