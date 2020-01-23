Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.73.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$73.82. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.