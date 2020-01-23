Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.73.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$73.82. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit