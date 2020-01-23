Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.27. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,214. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $225,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,543,681.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,287 shares of company stock worth $3,954,867 in the last 90 days. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after buying an additional 640,640 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after buying an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,241,000 after purchasing an additional 187,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,157,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after purchasing an additional 91,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

