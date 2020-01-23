Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires New Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

