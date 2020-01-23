Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 7,925 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $299,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 196,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

