Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.20 Million Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $187,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, SVP Ulrich Naher acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,304. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:DBD opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

