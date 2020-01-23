Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,150 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

