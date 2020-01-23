Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $941,000 in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IAA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in IAA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. IAA has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

