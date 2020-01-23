Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 825 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

