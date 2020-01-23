Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 446,363 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,348,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 346,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 235,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 204,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,899 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 25,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

