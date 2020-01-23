Round Table Services LLC Cuts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Round Table Services LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,439. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

