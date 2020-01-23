Round Table Services LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

Shares of PDEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,650. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76.

