Round Table Services LLC Purchases 10,930 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $129.30. 6,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $106.62 and a 12 month high of $130.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.