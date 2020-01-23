Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

RUTH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,284,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 74,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 138,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

