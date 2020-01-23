RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWE. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.60 ($34.42).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €31.18 ($36.26) on Monday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.57 and its 200-day moving average is €26.38.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

