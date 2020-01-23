S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,151.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,828.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.