S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,139.01

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,139.01 and traded as low as $2,100.40. S & U shares last traded at $2,120.00, with a volume of 325 shares.

SUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,139.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 39.24 and a quick ratio of 39.24.

In other S & U news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total value of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

