S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SANT. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get S&T alerts:

ETR:SANT traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.16 ($29.26). 711,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.34 and a 200 day moving average of €19.88. S&T has a twelve month low of €16.69 ($19.41) and a twelve month high of €25.16 ($29.26). The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.