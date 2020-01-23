Sai Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Sai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.52 or 0.05433692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

