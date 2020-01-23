Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.60.
Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.
Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile
Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.