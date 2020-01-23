Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Sanchez Midstream Partners accounts for 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Sanchez Midstream Partners worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

