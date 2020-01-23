SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) Shares Down 4.9%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 241,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 110,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust II alerts:

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDRMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.