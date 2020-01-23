Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Outperform

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CTVA stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Corteva by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

