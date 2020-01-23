Sapien 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Sapien has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Sapien token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Sapien has a market capitalization of $425,513.00 and $53.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sapien can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

