Savior LLC Invests $110,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

