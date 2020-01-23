Savior LLC Invests $267,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

