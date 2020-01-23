Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Shares Down 0.6%

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.90 ($39.42) and last traded at €34.20 ($39.77), approximately 5,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €34.40 ($40.00).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.04. The firm has a market cap of $302.75 million and a P/E ratio of -19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies systems and components for the railway, automotive, and capital goods industries worldwide. It operates through Mobile Transportation Technology, Stationary Transportation Technology, and Components segments. The Mobile Transportation Technology segment offers door and boarding systems for buses, trains, and commercial vehicles, as well as interior fittings for rolling stock; and systems equipped with safety technology and boarding aids for underground trains, metros, trams, regional trains, and railcars, as well as high-speed trains.

