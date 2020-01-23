Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SMIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 2,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Schmitt Industries has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

