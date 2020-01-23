Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $572,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787,482 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,937,000 after acquiring an additional 152,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 338,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,360. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

