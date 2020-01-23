Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is McAdam LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,933 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 819,207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 311,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 311,299 shares during the period. Valentine Ventures LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 448.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 284,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after buying an additional 232,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after buying an additional 115,464 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.