Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

