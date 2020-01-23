Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.72

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 31648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $829.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 325.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seacor (NYSE:CKH)
SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.
