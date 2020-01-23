Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.72

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 31648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $829.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.84 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 325.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

