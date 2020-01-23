SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $304.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $239.58 and a 12-month high of $305.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

