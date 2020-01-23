SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,066,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,133,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48.

