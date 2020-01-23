SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 210.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

