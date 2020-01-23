SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

