SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

