SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

