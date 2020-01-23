SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,584 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

