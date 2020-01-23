SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Downgraded to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSW. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

