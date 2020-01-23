Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 708 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after purchasing an additional 105,564 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $18,422,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,686,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,287,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $220.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,389. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.96 and a 12-month high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.