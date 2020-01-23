Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after buying an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

