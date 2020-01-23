Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.25. 8,593,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,602. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

