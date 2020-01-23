Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 50,343 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 604.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SYSCO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,148,000 after acquiring an additional 164,391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SYSCO by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 1,811,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,009. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

