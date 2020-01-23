Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $708,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 1,419,461 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

